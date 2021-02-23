Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.25 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

