Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $91.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

