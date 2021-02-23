Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

GTLS opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

