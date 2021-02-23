Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.99. 2,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $303.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

