Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.03. 265,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

