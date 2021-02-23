Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE CPF opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $630.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

