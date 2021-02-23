Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Down to $2.81

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.29. Celsion shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 116,207 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)
Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.