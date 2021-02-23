Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Down to $2.81

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.29. Celsion shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 116,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

