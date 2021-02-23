Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,015.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.10 million and approximately $587,015.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,104,532 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

