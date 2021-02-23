CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CDW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CDW by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $162.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

