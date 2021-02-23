CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 438,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of CDK Global worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.