CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51, RTT News reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE Group stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

