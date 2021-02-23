Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 1283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,340 shares of company stock worth $842,385 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.