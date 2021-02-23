CatchMark Timber Trust’s (CTT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CTT stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $541.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

