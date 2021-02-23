Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
CSPR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 694,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,089. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $389.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
Recommended Story: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.