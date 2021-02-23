Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

CSPR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. 694,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,089. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $389.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 804.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

