Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

