Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $281.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $314.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $7,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,612.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,965,818 shares of company stock valued at $741,180,950. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

