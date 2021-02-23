Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.62

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 8481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

