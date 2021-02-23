Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Karl Ted Messmer Sells 13,022 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $160.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

