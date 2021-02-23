Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,336 shares of company stock worth $505,456. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

