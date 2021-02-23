Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.56.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.56. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at C$690,621.87. Insiders have sold a total of 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609 in the last 90 days.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

