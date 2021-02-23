Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.61. 79,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $123.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

