Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 3,200 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.60.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $17.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,155. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.22 and its 200 day moving average is $340.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

