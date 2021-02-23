Capital Management Associates NY Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after buying an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 817,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,504,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

