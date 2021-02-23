Capital Management Associates NY Has $953,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $220.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

