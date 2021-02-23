Canadian Tire’s (CDNAF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

CDNAF stock opened at $136.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $143.44.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

