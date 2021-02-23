Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$202.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$193.13.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$172.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$173.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

