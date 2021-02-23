Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $143.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

