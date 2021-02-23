Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

