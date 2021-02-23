Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hooker Furniture worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

