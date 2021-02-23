Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $406,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,489 shares of company stock worth $2,116,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

