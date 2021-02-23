Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $67.69.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

