Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $13,448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 1,050.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 387,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 353,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $9,844,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DISH Network by 105.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 305,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.