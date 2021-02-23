Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $393,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $65.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

