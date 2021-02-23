Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 8,886 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $62.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.