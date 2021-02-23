Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

