Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

