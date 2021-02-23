Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.