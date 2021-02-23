Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,705 shares of company stock worth $178,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCV opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

