Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

