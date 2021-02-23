Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cambium Networks traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 3432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,510,200 shares of company stock worth $66,752,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

