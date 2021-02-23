California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 789,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $4,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F purchased 1,597,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321,682.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn R. August acquired 197,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,379,364.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,009,097 shares of company stock worth $16,266,043.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

