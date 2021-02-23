California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,461 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.