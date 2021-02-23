California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,169,792 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

