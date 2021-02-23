California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

