California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,673 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Dana worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 42.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

