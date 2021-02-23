California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,451 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $4,400,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $55.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.