California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.