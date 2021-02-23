California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 547,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CVB Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 350,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVB Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVBF opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.