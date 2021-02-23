California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,634 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

