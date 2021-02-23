California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 606 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

